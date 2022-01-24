UTRGV’S Grewal stepping down from VP post

EDINBURG — UTRGV’s executive vice president for research, graduate studies and new program development is stepping down, the university announced Tuesday.

According to a letter from the university’s president, Dr. Parwinder Grewal stepped down from that post for “personal reasons” effective Jan. 17.

Grewal will serve as special assistant to the president through Aug. 31, the letter says, after which he will return to his tenured faculty position in the college of sciences.

“We are deeply appreciative to Dr. Grewal for the service and leadership he has provided to the division and the university,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey wrote, adding that more information will be provided to the community as Grewal transfers out of the position.

Grewal joined UTRGV in 2015 and has held his current position since 2018. He’s been an especially visible representative of the university’s initiatives in Hidalgo County, among them a development partnership at Quinta Mazatlan and expansions at the university’s medical school.

“UTRGV has a lot of potential, and it has been my honor to play a small part in its growth,” Grewal wrote in the release after expressing that he was “very fortunate to have the opportunity” to have worked with UTRGV students and staff.