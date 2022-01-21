MISSION — The McAllen Memorial Mustangs maintained their unblemished District 31-5A record by taking down Sharyland Pioneer 70-44 on Friday at Sharyland Pioneer High School.

The Mustangs’ 1-2-2 zone on defense wreaked havoc on Pioneer’s offense, leading to transition buckets on the other end of the floor for Memorial.

The Mustangs (17-10, 7-0) built a 33-18 halftime advantage and never looked back.

“It was a great defensive effort. Every time I looked we were getting deflections or something going on,” Memorial head coach Rick Treviño said. “We had some trouble finishing on the other end, but the guys never stopped playing hard and that was key.”

Arian Elizondo led the Mustangs with 18 points, three assists and three steals, while teammate Rosendo Martinez posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Elizondo said the Mustangs must remain locked in to end the regular season hoisting the District 31-5A title.

“We can’t get comfortable. We just have to keep playing our game and keep playing defense,” he said.

Sharyland Pioneer’s Isaiah Reyes scored a team-high 17 points while pulling down seven rebounds.

The Mustangs will face PSJA Memorial (3-4 district) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at PSJA Memorial High School.

The Diamondbacks are scheduled to play PSJA Southwest (0-7 district) at 7:30 p.m. at PSJA Southwest High School.

