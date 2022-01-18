Strong cold front on the way to RGV, ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 30s

There’s definitely going to be a winter chill in the Rio Grande Valley beginning on Thursday as the area is about to experience a strong surge of cold air.

And while it will feel cold on Thursday, it will feel a lot colder on Friday with “feels like” temperatures below 32 degrees until at least noon Friday, said Barry Goldsmith, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley. Friday’s temperatures will only rise to or a little above 40 degrees.

There will be a sharp change in the temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday, Goldsmith said. The temperatures will be in the 80s on Wednesday and will drop to the low to mid 40s on Thursday.

Goldsmith said the Valley experienced this drop in temperatures from one day to the next in the past, and that “this is going to be a little bit sharper in terms of the impact on people if you are not ready for it. It’s going to be a much colder day on Thursday. People need to be aware of that when they head out the door on Thursday.”

The overnight lows on Thursday will be 35 degrees. The overnight lows on Friday will be around 36 degrees.

Light rain and drizzle will follow the front Thursday afternoon, with steadier rain falling Thursday night into Friday morning. Cameron and Willacy counties have the better rain chances.

There’s a 60% chance of showers on Thursday and an 80% chance of rain on Thursday night. The rain chances will continue on Friday with a 70% chance of showers.

Goldsmith said there is a possibility that wind chill advisories may be issued on Thursday night and part of Friday morning. Wind chill advisories are issued for two or more hours of 30 degrees or lower for the Valley and 25 or lower for the ranches.

“The confidence right now is pretty good that the Valley itself won’t see a freeze event but it will be close,” Goldsmith said.

The colder temperatures are from a mass of arctic air coming from Canada and expected to reach not only the Valley but the northern region of Mexico as well.

Residents are encouraged to wear layered clothing while heading outdoors to keep the chill away. Gloves, beanies and heavy coats are the recommended clothing to have on hand.

Although the RGV more than likely will not see mixed sleet or freezing rain, this is possible across Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Kenedy counties between 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday. The ranch country of Starr and northern Hidalgo counties would also be in this zone.

Residents using portable heaters in their home should do the following:

Place heaters on solid ground or a flat surface

Make sure your heater has an automatic shutoff, so if it tips over, it shuts off

Keep them at least 3 feet away from something that can burn, like bedding, clothing and curtains

Check your space heaters for cracked or damaged cords and plugs

Plug heaters directly into wall outlets. Do not use an extension cord or power strip

Turn off heaters when you go to bed or leave the room

The following applies to residents using fireplaces or wood stoves to heat their homes: