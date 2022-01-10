Additional COVID-19 testing sites to open

As COVID-19 continues to spread around Cameron County, some additional COVID-19 testing sites will open in Harlingen and Brownsville.

UTRGV Health will open a testing site from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the VA Outpatient Clinic in Harlingen, at 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd. Testing will be by appointment.

To make an appointment, call the UT Health RGV COVID-19 line at (833) 888-2268, or register on the patient portal at uthealthrgv.org/health-care-news/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/.

In addition, a site will be opened in Brownsville on Tuesday and Thursday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley parking lot B, at 1 University Drive. This will be by appointment as well.

Drive-thru sites will be open to employees, students and the public for COVID-19 testing by appointment for those 5 and older. Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Results of the COVID test will be available within 24 to 48 hours and will be posted in the Athena patient portal.

Individuals should arrive at the drive-thru sites with a photo ID and a copy of their appointment confirmation email.

Those with insurance are asked to check their COVID-19 benefits. Uninsured patients will go through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s COVID-19 Uninsured Program.

UT Health RGV will continue its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Edinburg on Wednesday and Friday. Drive-thru tests will be available, by appointment, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UTRGV CESS Building, 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Drive and Expressway frontage.

Testing will also be done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at Cameron County Pct. 1 Warehouse located at 2050 S. Browne Ave. Testing will be done until supplies last. This is being offered by Cameron County’s Emergency Management and Fire Marshal’s Service.