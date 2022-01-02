Three bodies found in apparent Starr County explosion

Starr County Sheriff deputies are investigating a possible explosion in San Isidro that killed a couple and their ranch hand on New Year’s Day.

Deputies responded to the call about 1:50 p.m. Saturday at a private ranch located south of Farm-to-Market Road 1017 in San Isidro, according to a news release.

“Upon arrival officers observed what appeared to be three charred bodies next to two fuel tanks,” the release stated. “One tank contained gasoline and the other diesel fuel.”

Justice of the Peace Ronnie Alaniz pronounced the three people dead who were determined to be a wife, husband and their ranch hand. Autopsies were ordered.

The identities of the victims will be released after next of kin notification.

No foul play is suspected at the time, but the investigation will be continued by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office.