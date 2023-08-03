Driver of tractor trailer dies after driving off road, rolling over

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The driver of a Mack Truck Tractor Trailer is dead after driving off the road and rolling over, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Paulino Santana Damian, 50, a McAllen resident, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, which occurred Aug. 2 at approximately 12:24 p.m. on State Highway 4 and Gavito Ranch Road in Brownsville.

According to DPS, a preliminary investigation shows the victim was traveling eastbound on State Highway 4, passed Gavito Ranch Road, came around the curb at an unsafe speed, drove off the road, and attempted to overcorrect, causing him to drive into a right side skid and rolling over on the right side.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the fatal crash.