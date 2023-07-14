Brownsville man convicted for transporting over 550 pounds of meth in gas tank

Only have a minute? Listen instead

BROWNSVILLE — A 42-year-old Brownsville man was convicted for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute liquid meth, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani on July 12.

Ernesto Vargas pleaded guilty March 7 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute approximately 551 pounds of liquid meth.

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera ordered Vargas to serve 20 years in federal prison, immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

According to authorities, Vargas was responsible for helping Pedro Rodriguez III, 45, of San Benito, transport the narcotics.

On Jan. 11, officers conducted a traffic stop on a car Rodriguez was driving after he switched lanes without signaling. They discovered Rodriguez had several pending state arrest warrants and was taken into custody.

After searching his vehicle, officers found the liquid meth hidden inside an auxiliary gas tank.

Rodriguez admitted he knew the meth was inside the gas tank and had agreed to transport it from South Texas to Dallas, according to authorities.

The meth had an estimated street value of over $650,000.

The investigation showed Vargas and Rodriguez received the liquid meth from co-conspirators in Mexico and planned to transport it northwards so it could be divided for distribution.

Vargas was taken into custody June 12, 2022.

Rodriguez was previously ordered to serve 120 months in federal prison, immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

Vargas will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future, according to authorities.