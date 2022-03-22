Melissa Lucio files clemency application in death penalty case

Attorneys representing a Harlingen mom sitting on death row for killing her toddler have submitted and application for clemency to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

The attorneys are seeking that Lucio be granted clemency or a 120 day reprieve so additional information in her case can be presented.

According to attorneys representing Melissa Lucio, new evidence that the jury never heard showed that Lucio was a victim of sexual abuse and domestic violence and was wrongly convicted.

Her attorneys said the application contains new forensic analyses and declarations from four jurors who stated they had grave concerns about evidence withheld from Lucio’s capital murder trial and “would support relief.” An alternate juror who did not join jury deliberations also submitted a declaration supporting relief for Lucio.

A portion on her application states that Abbott has established a special process for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking to apply full pardons. “By sparing Melissa’s life, the Board would be sending a message to thousands of women in Texas, who like Melissa, are victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence. The path out of that abuse doesn’t end in abandonment. In Governor Abbott’s words the ‘true path’ of clemency leads to ‘redemption and restoration’.”

A Cameron County jury in 2008 found her guilty on one count of capital murder for causing the death of Mariah Alvarez. The little girl had been beaten. Lucio denies killing her daughter.

On the night of Mariah’s death on Feb. 17,2007, Lucio told police and EMS personnel that her daughter had fallen down some stairs, according to federal court documents.

Later that night, during a videotaped interview with investigators, Lucio explained that she has caused the bruises on Mariah’s body by spanking Mariah “real hard”…and Lucio said nobody else would hit her.”

During an interview with a Texas Ranger Lucio later admitted she was responsible for her daughter’s death, prosecutors said. Lucio’s appeal’s attorney says she was coerced to confess.

Lucio’s execution date is scheduled for April 27, 2022.