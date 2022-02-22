Some Brownsville streets closed in preparation for Charro Days events

If you are planning to drive around downtown Brownsville during the next few days, you are going to want to look for alternate routes.

As the city prepares for its annual Charro Days and Sombrero Fest events, some of the streets in the downtown area Tuesday morning were already being closed to traffic.

Some of the affected streets include East Washington, East Madison, East Adams, East Jefferson and East 7th streets. These are the streets located around Washington Park where Sombrero Fest will take place Thursday through Saturday.

Sombrero Fest workers Tuesday were seen getting ready for the annual festival setting up booths and fencing around the downtown park.

In other parts of downtown Brownsville along Elizabeth Street, crews were working of streetlights and preparing the area for Charro Days parades. The parades start on Thursday with the Brownsville Independent School District’s Children’s Parade that begins at 2:30 p.m.