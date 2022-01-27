Brownsville mother dies in fatal accident

Brownsville police continue to investigate a fatal vehicle accident that killed a Brownsville mother.

Priscilla Patricia Trevino, 37, had just dropped off one of her children at Veterans Early College High School on Military Highway Thursday morning before the accident occurred, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

“She had just finished dropping off the kids at school and more than likely she was going back home,” Sandoval said.

The accident happened at about 8:45 a.m.

Trevino, who was driving a red Jeep, was heading southbound on the roadway while a cargo van was heading northbound followed by a black Chrysler Charger.

For unknown reasons, Trevino lost control of the Jeep and it collided head-on with the cargo van, authorities said. The driver of the Chrysler also crashed with the cargo truck.

Trevino was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. The drivers of the cargo truck and Chrysler were not injured.

Authorities are trying to determine what caused Trevino to lose control of her Jeep. The roadway was wet when the accident occurred.

“That is way we had our accident investigation team go out there so that way they can determine what happened, what was the cause of the accident. Why did the vehicle lose control? It could be many things. It could be the weather, it could be the driver, it could be the malfunction of the vehicle, we don’t know,” Sandoval said.

“It was a sad day,” Sandoval said.