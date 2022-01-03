Deadline approaching to register to vote in March 1 primary elections

With the March election primaries less than two months away, individuals planning to vote in the primaries have until Jan. 31 to register to do so.

The primary election will be held on March 1 and both the Democratic and Republican parties will hold elections to see who will represent their parties in the Nov.8 general election.

You can register to vote if you meet the following requirements:

You are a United States citizen

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote

You can register the following ways:

Complete an application using the Texas Secretary of State online voter registration application. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to your county election office.

Request a printed application. The secretary of state’ s office will mail a voter registration application to the address provided.

Contact or visit your local Voter Registrar Office to complete the voter registration process.

Cameron County residents can call (956) 544-0809, Hidalgo County residents can call (956) 318-2570, Starr County residents can call (956) 716-4800 and Willacy County residents can call (956) 689-2387.