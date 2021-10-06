LETTERS: Vaccine fears spur comment

If you’re not willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, are you willing to bury you spouse, kids, mother or father, grandparents or maybe that favorite uncle or aunt or cousin?

Why are people so paranoid? Bill Gates is putting microchips in the vaccine, so that the government can track you! If you own a cellphone, smart TV, iPad or a computer they already can track you; heck, telemarketers can track you.

Worst thing, a TV medium — I won’t say the name but it rhymes with “ox” — is spreading false information about the vaccine. People do change their minds on their deathbeds, but of course it’s too late by then.

I’m not trying to be disrespectful, especially of all our friends and loved ones who died from this terrible virus. I just wish people would protect themselves and others.

Some people believe that by taking the vaccine down the road you may develop some kind of symptom or reaction, if you will, like cancer, a twitch, that it’s like getting a cold. Just the other day 100,000 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus and on the same day 2,804 people lost their lives because of COVID-19, but worst of all 99.6% were not vaccinated. The opted words here are “down the road”; I guess I’d rather see what the future brings, than to be buried now.

Remember some years back all medicines didn’t have side affects — at least they didn’t mention them. Nowadays taking an aspirin may cause: upset stomach, internal bleeding, cancer, swelling of your face and feet, and of course, the reason you’re taking it in the first place: headache!

So roll up your sleeves. And if the Centers for Disease Control and prevention is reading this, when promoting the vaccine, don’t show the worlds’ largest needles! Not good advertisement.

Rick Ruenes, Brownsville