LETTERS: Loving the USA

Man, I love this country! I love the U.S.A.

I went to Veterans Affairs recently and saw a lot of my military brothers and sisters, young and old. Brothers and sisters, thank you for your service.

I hate seeing what Joe Biden is doing to this country.

His reprehensible actions in Afghanistan are impeachable.

His inept, uncoordinated, stupid and reckless withdrawal from Afghanistan stranded many military and civilians behind enemy lines, literally sentencing some of them to death. Twelve Marines died as a direct consequence of Biden’s failures.

Not surprisingly, it seems that Biden is exactly what Democrats believed and said about Trump. We must hold Biden responsible for his actions!

I love this country so much I gave up my only son, Nick, to the Marine Corps. When asked if he was sure about serving his country, his response was, “Dad, somebody has to do it, why not me?”

That’s the sort of unselfish citizen we should be praising.

In an Aug. 29 to The Monitor, Jesse Dorsett of California criticizes the Republicans’ use of the word “freedom.” He says that before we overuse that word, we should “… first help me to get food, shelter and clothing for my family.” That’s the problem in the U.S. — too many people “taking” and not enough “giving.”

As JFK put it, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” Imagine how hard it is for a young adult to leave everything he/she has — family, friends, a way of life — to dedicate years in the military. The decision to enlist is one of the hardest choices we have to make and not one that should be taken lightly. I love my military brothers and sisters, and I love the U.SA.

Joel Ramirez, Edinburg