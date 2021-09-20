LETTERS: Word games

These Texas legislators are really getting good at being stupid. Our governor doesn’t want to force school kids to wear masks to protect themselves and others. It’s up to the parents to decide what their kids should do, he says.

What does our governor think about seatbelts? Does he want parents to decide if their kids should buckle up or not?

Texas legislators pass what most judges consider “racist” legislation. These legislators, however, don’t want to be called “racists.” Aren’t they proud of the racist legislation they pass? If so, then they should be proud of being called “racists”

Another word these Republicans don’t like is “insurrection.” Yet, a Republican congressman was seen proudly raising his fist in approval of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. If they had succeeded, wouldn’t they be proudly saying, “I’m an insurrectionist?” Hoo-boy.

Italo J. Zarate, Brownsville