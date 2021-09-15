LETTERS: No options for students

I am dismayed by the total disregard for the safety of our students from the lack of a virtual learning option for students who want to learn from home. To place so many students in close proximity in a classroom environment, even if wearing masks, and not being vaccinated, is to set up the possibility of a virus infection explosion.

Where are the outcries of concern from our elected officials? I urge our elected officials to push to offer virtual learning as an option for those students whose parents deem it necessary to learn from home.

Also, I applaud the splendid commentary in the Aug. 20 edition of The Herald by Timothy Kaye of Los Fresnos. I urge all school administrators and school board members to read it.

Nat Ybarra, Elsa