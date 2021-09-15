This letter is being written in support of the South Texas Emergency Care organization. This organization was developed 32 years ago as a result of a mandate from the city council to provide service to our area. It is my understanding that the council is considering allowing other ambulance services to begin performing emergency care services in our area.

I have served for nearly 20 years as a volunteer physician to the advisory board of STEC. This advisory board is composed of 14 physicians with experiencing various areas of medicine including emergency medicine cardiology orthopedics family care and many other specialties. This board is unique amongst the ambulance services of South Texas. We are charged to provide advice regarding a variety of matters including new equipment and procedure review as well as peer review of paramedic performance on a regular basis.

STEC provides services to our community on many levels. They have ongoing paramedic training to all staff on a regular basis. They have a medical control officer and cold medical control officer which are available to paramedics to discuss difficult management situations. Medical recommendations to the paramedics are available on a 24-hour basis.

Beyond providing emergency paramedic care and transportation for homebound or nursing home patients, this organization has developed programs which are unmatched by any other ambulance service in the Valley.

An example is the paramedicine program, which was designed to help care for patients with congestive heart failure, recent myocardial infarctions, diabetes and obstructive airways disease who had been recently discharged from the hospital.