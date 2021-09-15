LETTERS: Ditch wanted

I would like to request grading of a burrow ditch as the commercial businesses behind my home, WingStop and Taquería Siberia by Alton Gloor Boulevard, sometimes leak waste into my backyard. It has happened several times and I have spoken with the managers of the restaurants on each occasion. The issue is fixed temporarily, but it’s only a matter of time until it happens again.

Another reason to request a burrow ditch is because my backyard floods when it rains since the commercial plaza is elevated.

I decided to send the letter to the media because neither the city nor WingStop has done anything to solve the problem after three days that help was requested.

Ramiro Rodriguez, Brownsville