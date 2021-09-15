LETTERS: Bike kids to school

If you passed by schools at dismissal times you probably saw the big lines. Yturria and Stillman had lines more than half a mile long and the drivers blocked access to some residential neighborhoods like Lakeway, Westlake and Sunset Lake.

BISD made a huge mistake by having one entrance for these two schools and at this point it would probably cost too much, or maybe it’s not even possible to fix.

One thing we can do is take advantage of the bike infrastructure and encourage parents to use their bikes to pick up their children. I take my bike and trailer and pick up my daughter without any problems. If more parents were to use this mode of transportation lines would be greatly reduced.

Another thing that would be reduced are the emissions, stress and the guilt of eating eight loaded tacos de bistek!

Eddie Lechuga, Brownsville