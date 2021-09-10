LETTERS: Reason to cry

During these times of multiple things happening across the states, country and world, it seems that there is more division than unity.

I am a man 52 years of age and I have not cried so much in my life as I have in the past two years. When doing so I think, why can’t people do the simplest, that is, just do the right thing?

In human nature it is an instinct to love and be loved, to share, care, help and to live. We see or hear about all the lives being lost, getting COVID-19. People hate others just because others convince you that they are wrong and we are right.

We are being used as pawns to push an agenda. But I have never done work that will hurt others, but I will speak against any side and say or do the right thing.

We are not politicians, we are not pawns to any one person’s view or agenda. We all want what is right.

We all want to get through this pandemic safely. Let’s make history because we did the right thing. The right decisions will lead to unity.

To all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 I send my deepest heartfi lled love and condolences.

Rene De La Garza, Harlingen