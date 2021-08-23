RGV, the real ‘New Mexico’

So how is it that all those that have finally made it to the US and have receive their citizenship or legal residence permit have all of a sudden forgotten the English language?

Why is that when I moved back to my country of birth I didn’t forget my Spanish?

I love and will never forget the many happy years that I spent in Mexico with my family, extended family, friends and its people, but I’m now where I belong.

When I got drafted into the Army, my grandma asked me not to go and stay in Mexico. Back then I already knew who I was, an American with a Mexican heritage bloodline. I’m very proud of both, but never ask me to pick.

I’m American and love the American way of life.

Sectors in U.S. cities are neighborhoods, not colonias. Would it be permit if we went to Mexico and changed colonias to neighborhoods? It’s ok to speak any language, but English is our primary language of communication in the U.S.

If you left your birth country because you hated it or just wanted a better way of life, then why do you want to change my country to what you left? Why?

I still have many family members who live in Mexico and have no intentions of moving. They love their status, and if they decide to make the move, they will do it the legal way. I try not to be disrespectful, but get a clue raza!

Why do you think the RGV economy and wages are so low? You have a very low bar of standards that companies can take advantage of you. Never forget your heritage, but remember why you came here. Be all you can be and never settle for anything less.

Ruben Garcia, Harlingen