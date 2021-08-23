LETTERS: Migrants over constituents

Elected politicians (mostly Democrats) are again sounding the alarm about the threat of COVID-19 to public health and are now scrambling to come up with a plan of action.

These are some of the same individuals who rejected Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency declaration for their counties. They apparently think that illegal immigrants are immune from contracting and spreading the virus.

Democrat politicians are more interested with the continuation of open borders and protecting immigrants (legal and illegal) than protecting their own constituents. The time has come for elected officials across the board to put partisan politics aside and do what is in the best interest of constituents.

Ben Castillo, Harlingen