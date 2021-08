In response to the ongoing crisis of public education, we either need to completely revamp public education or do away with it. Most likely it is too late to save public education due to unions, federal and state mandates, irrational testing, many unstable teachers and administrators, questionable curriculum, violence in schools, etc.

Private and charter schools may be the solution and certainly home schooling if the parents, neighbors and community can do it.

Peter Stern, Driftwood