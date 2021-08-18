 LETTERS: Abbott praised

Critics of our courageous Gov. Abbott are choking on ants and swallowing elephants regarding the ERCOT power grid failure during the historic Arctic freeze in Texas last February.

Texas was annexed as a state in 1836. History indicates it has suffered numerous natural disasters in forms of drought, floods, fires and freezes among other numerous disasters.

Historic, natural-occurring disasters have nothing to do with the overtly communist-ideology being weaponized as the Green New Deal. This has been used maliciously in an effort to cram Maoist ideologies into the subversion of a free republic that we know as America.

We are now experiencing unlawfully, unvetted, massive illegal entry of unknown masses into our country, exposing innocent American citizens to possible COVID-19 genocide or other disastrous health consequences.

These Maoist ideologues consider these atrocities “humanitarian” without being humanitarian to the people they’re exposing to death or disastrous health consequences.

This is nothing but sick, power-grab-insanity perpetuated by this freedom-oppressive government agenda, with the help of their right-arm, weaponized mainstream media. They daily and knowingly ignore this infamy that they relentlessly bestow on the good people of America.

We hear no reports on these atrocities from them, just plain “crickets” in a continuous effort to make America communist.

If this is so important to them, why don’t they live their own sick dream in Russia, China, Cuba and Venezuela? Is it because they themselves don’t want to suffer the indignities and untold suffering these powerless people are now suffering?

Imelda Coronado, Mission