LETTERS: FBI and CIA misconduct

To do Lenin’s and Stalin’s dirty work, the Soviet Union had the NKVD and the KGB. Nazi Germany had the Gestapo and the SS to round up and eliminate those whom Hitler and Nazis labeled as being undesirable/deplorable. East Germany had the Stasi to spy on and imprison suspected enemies of the state.

In Marxist America, the ruling class have the FBI, the CIA and the mainstream media to rein in and/or persecute those who dare challenge the oligarchy’s supreme authority. The National Security Agency and even the Department of Justice have also done their share of “warrantless” spying on reporters and private citizens.

To broadcast propaganda during WWII, Nazi Germany had Axis Sally and Japan had Tokyo Rose. During the Vietnam War, North Vietnam had Hanoi Hannah broadcasting propaganda.

In America, the liberal and partisan oligarchy-owned mainstream media tell the people what the oligarchy that runs America decide Americans ought to be told. According to internet articles about the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird, beginning in the late 1940s the CIA worked hand in glove with American journalists to spread its propaganda and misinformation. Former CIA Director William Casey is quoted as having said, “We will know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” That’s no longer possible. Tens of millions of us no longer trust the government, federal agencies or the media.

But unfortunately, most Americans were programmed at a very early age to believe whatever government officials, federal agencies like the FBI and the oligarchy-owned media told us. Remember how “duck and cover” would protect us from a nuclear explosion?

There are numerous instances of FBI, CIA, NSA, IRS and DOJ misconduct and lawlessness in the past, but I will begin by reminding VMS readers of two fairly recent incidents.

A perfect example of how most Americans believe whatever’s in the “news” is the Trump/Russia collusion hoax. In a failed effort to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 America First and MAGA presidential campaign, the Hillary Clinton campaign, the DNC, members of the FBI, including former FBI Director James Comey, former British spy Christophe Steele and Fusion GPS conspired to fabricate the Trump/Russia collusion hoax. The oligarchyowned mainstream media then reported on the hoax as if it were true from the summer of 2016 to the fall of 2019.

How pathetic, despicable, deceptive, corrupt and evil was that? Even worse, many Americans still don’t know that the reported Trump/Russia collusion was indeed a hoax. The worst part, a large percentage of the public, including liberal forum writers, believe whatever the mainstream media report. How can people be so naïve and so gullible? How can America even be considered the land of the free?

Less than a month before the 2020 presidential election, the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was extensively covered by the “news” media. But what most Americans likely still don’t know is that Trump was also a target; that the second in command of the group was an FBI informant or that 12 alleged members of the group involved in the plot were also FBI informants.

Oct. 28, 2020, The Detroit News – “Whitmer kidnap plotters also wanted to hang Trump, other politicians….” Mar. 5, 2021, The Detroit News – “Confidential informant (2nd in command) details how he infiltrated group accused in Whitmer plot.” July 12, 2021, Buzzfeed News- “The FBI allegedly used at least 12 informants in the Michigan kidnapping plot.”

More headlines about FBI and CIA misconduct and lawlessness to follow. But for now think about this, the more trusted “news” anchors are, the more they will be paid. That’s because before they can con you, news anchors and liberal activists who masquerade as journalists have to gain your confidence and trust. The results, in Marxist America lies have long been truth.

It’s no wonder that a feeble and senile pervert occupies the White House.

N. Rodriguez, Harlingen