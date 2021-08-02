LETTERS: Shameful politicians

Those Democrats who ran off to Washington, D.C., shirking their sworn duty, must like voter corruption.

The law that they are boycotting actually increases hours that polls will be open and yes, it makes all votes require ID.

Showboating for photo ops with Joe Biden while avoiding the job they were elected to do is shameful.

Bill Hudson, Brownsville to move on to something better. … There are better ways to secure our borders, with active vigilance and improved technology. … (Trump’s) presidential term was built on fear of foreigners and ethnic minorities ….”

Mr. Trump, you need to move on! Enough of the same old same thing!

Mary Martinez, McAllen