LETTERS: It’s time to move on

The Monitor editorial, “Same stuff: Trump visits border again: Don’t expect anything new” (June 30) — Good read!

Excerpts from the editorial: “Continued talk about border wall is getting old. It’s time to move on to something better. … There are better ways to secure our borders, with active vigilance and improved technology. … (Trump’s) presidential term was built on fear of foreigners and ethnic minorities ….”

Mr. Trump, you need to move on! Enough of the same old same thing!

Mary Martinez, McAllen