LETTERS: Question answered

In his letter to the editor printed July 2, Jesus Rodriguez answers his own question — “… why did Mr. Trump leave office with fewer jobs in America than when he first took office?”

In his letter he attributes Trump’s low numbers for (illegal) immigration on COVID-19, and I assume he means that the forced lockdowns and border closures caused illegal immigration to decline. And I also assume that he attributes the increase in unrestrained massive illegal immigration we are witnessing now under Biden on the easing of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

However, the facts are not on your side, Jesus. Anybody can research the fact that Trump’s border policies were keeping illegal immigration numbers at historic lows. As Trump put it, “… all he (Biden) had to do was go to the beach” and leave the policies that were in effect at the end of the Trump presidency.

Then he asks, “why did Mr. Trump leave office with fewer jobs in America than when he first took office?” Well, for the same reason — COVID-19 (and the forced shutdowns of state’s economies).

Joel Ramirez, Edinburg