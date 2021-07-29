LETTERS: County workers targets of praise

I would like to thank all the staff at the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 brush department for going above and beyond. I have called three times for brush pick up and they send their staff within two to three weeks, and they even call back to make sure it was picked up.

I know they have a lot of critics out there about not picking their brush fast enough, but it’s hard to please everyone, since they are so busy.

Just friendly kudos to the commissioner and his staff at Hidalgo County Pct. 1. Great job! Keep up the good work!

Jose Rodriguez. Weslaco