LETTERS: Blame God, not climate

It seemed for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic the whole planet was in reset mode; no mass shootings, even wars around the world were put on hold.

Death was busy taking care of other business, but that would not last for long, it seems some folks are back to their wicked ways, humanity is back to pre-pandemic business as usual.

From the Old Testament, II Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Even if you are not a person of faith, the COVID-19 plague, forest fires, hurricanes, lightning and hail storms should be a wakeup call, yet there are those who would use science and blame global warming for all these aforementioned events.

It makes me wonder what is next. After all, the death and suffering we saw during the pandemic, humanity is unrepentant.

Jake Longoria, Mission