LETTERS: Abbott, Wallace draw comparison

Christian nationalists never learn the lessons of history. Greg Abbott is nothing more than a reincarnation of George Wallace and his allegiance to the Christian nationalists. Abbott is following in the footsteps of Wallace in his treatment of minorities and liberals.

Wallace and Abbott are two peas in a pod when it comes to denying black people the right to vote. Dogs, batons and tear gas were used to attack 525 marchers on Edmond Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. on “Bloody Sunday,” March 7, 1965. State troopers were assembled at the end of the bridge by noon.

Wallace was praised as the defender of God.

How would a San Antonio-to-Austin march for voter rights look to the rest of the world? The Fox News Network would praise Abbott. What about the BBC or Charles Koch? How would the industries in Texas act?

The phrase “states’ rights” originally meant the states’ rights to own slaves. The Alamo was fought because Mexico prohibited slavery and Texas settlers wanted to have slaves. Texas was a slave nation; it joined the USA as a slave state and withdrew with the Confederacy to remain a slave state. The state of Texas fought to overthrow the USA over slavery. Texas is still fighting the USA over equal rights for all.

Will Gov. Greg Abbott put his wheelchair in the schoolhouse door the same way Gov. Wallace stood at the University of Alabama on June 11, 1963, to stop the truth from being taught in public schools? That is what the Christian nationalists want.

Hank Shiver, Mission