LETTERS: Thinking about flags

Generalizations, just that, with exceptions. I reflected on three flags during a 3,200-mile zigzag through the American heartland: Confederate, Trump and United States.

As for the Confederate, I initially thought it was a cry for freedom, separation from the North; but friends had another view: a declaration of white supremacy, and I am inclined to their position.

The Trump flags, a statement against change and diversity in the United States, a man, Donald Trump, who reflects millions’ assorted frustrations.

The United States’ flags, Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, an assortment of emotions about the United States, love and respect, but with a desire for improvement.

What flag, if any, do you fly? Why? How do you view the three flags?

Eugene “Gene” Novogrodsky, Brownsville