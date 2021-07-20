LETTERS: Edinburg Economy creates social problems

It appears too many Americans and corporations have an issue with picking between making money or spending quality time with family. Too many of us are in a position where we can’t be with or help a family member because of our “job comes first” mentality or “making profit comes first” ideology.

This is one reason why we have so many people with drug and drinking problems, suicide, a high divorce rate and mass-murder shootings at business locations.

Our economic system (capitalism) is basically made to create disputes, fights and divisiveness most of the time. There are too many people trying to “get one up over the other,” “get more for less” or “pay less for more,” which results in and creates all kinds of social issues.

We need a large economic and social change in this country.

Tomas Cantu, Concepcion