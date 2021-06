There are quite a few differences among being prolific, effective or just repetitive. It was with that in mind that I decided to post this letter.

The catalyst was the May 27 letter from Italo Zarate in which he effectively wraps up all the truths expressed by all the liberal and independent letter writers who have posted here so far in 2021. Welcome; may your voice resound above the Republican whimpering and reinforce those real American voices that have come before.

Ned Sheats, Mission