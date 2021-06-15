LETTERS: Question for Biden

Hey, Joe Biden, when is “build back better” supposed to start?

You’ve shut down the pipeline causing increases in gas prices. You’ve allowed massive illegal immigration, causing a border crisis and costing billions of dollars. You’ve reduced Trump’s tax cuts that’ll cause citizens to owe more to the IRS. You’ve approved the release of three alleged terrorists jailed at Guantanamo Bay. You’ve implemented policies that are causing inflation. Your spending is quickly turning the U.S. into a socialist state.

There is such a long list. So when is “build back better” supposed to start? Just asking.

Joel Ramirez, Edinburg