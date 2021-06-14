LETTERS: People hurt SPI wildlife

Have you traveled to South Padre Island recently? In late March, I drove out to the coast for lunch with friends to pick up our awesome art from the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge Ocelot Soiree Auction and walk the beach. We started with lunch at the southernmost part of the island and then drove north to a public beach access point to walk along the tide line.

Wile driving there, I was astounded to see the number of beach buggies and other recreational vehicles that were being rented along the main drag. SPI is no longer an ecotourism area as in the past, but has become a full-blown amusement park atmosphere everywhere.

Cameron County commissioners are planning yet another tourist attraction besides SpaceX. This new attraction will be built on the current public park land of Andy Bowie Flats. This valuable habitat that would be leased includes nearly 40 acres of tidal flats vital to shore and wading birds and a popular venue for kayaking and non-polluting water sports. This will be replaced with boardwalks and retail establishments and a concert venue of up to 30,000 people, which would require filling in the tidal flats and include a dock for Jet Ski rentals in the bay.

So now imagine LANWR across the bay from the flats. This refuge is a local treasure, which will be encroached upon by a proposed second causeway or bridge to SPI.

Now, let’s take into account the increasingly high population density of humans added to this fragile area surrounding the refuge. Would we find the wildlife threatened and our natural resources being sold and fragmented for commercial and industrialization?

When will our local and state politicians realize it is time to treasure, guard and preserve what our RGV region uniquely has — the LANWR? It’s time for cumulative environmental impact studies of LNGs, SpaceX and future commercialization and industrialization of the surrounding fragile ecological area.

Diane Teter. Edinburg