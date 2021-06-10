LETTERS: Vaccinations applauded

I applaud most Valley residents who have listened to the science, worn a mask and socially distanced. Now that a high percentage of people have been vaccinated, the science has said it is safe to be outside without a mask in most situations.

If a business still requires a mask, wear one. Otherwise, point out to those who have not gotten vaccinated that they can return to their normal lives if they get vaccinated. It is safe and easy to get vaccinated.

It is the responsibility of every caring person to get vaccinated for the health of their family, friends and the greater community. Freedom is the ability to live minus fear.

Do your part, non-vaccinated individuals!

Ruth E. Wagner, Brownsville