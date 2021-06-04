LETTERS: ‘Race theory’ is ridiculous

Hahaha! “Critical race theory” — what troubled character thought of that terminology?

Democrats are simply rewriting history and our culture to fit their inaccurate perception or needs, which is to victimize Blacks and apparently other races (we’re told) instead of letting them improve themselves based on their own merit.

We don’t need “to lift-up all ethnicities,” which is a load of nonsense perpetrated by the left. If the left has mega-guilt or underlying motives for victimizing the races, then that is the left’s problem and not the problem of most Americans. Furthermore, I don’t believe “the races” want this image forced upon them.

The Democrats seem to have become the mentally challenged, socialist/communist misfits of the 21st century!

Peter Stern, Driftwood