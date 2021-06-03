LETTERS: No truth or justice

In the 1940s, Superman opened with “Truth, justice, and the American way” (for whites only, there were no Black Americans in the series). In the 2020s, the GOP opens with: No truth, no justice, no American way, we’re firing Liz Cheney for telling the truth.

The party of Honest Abe is no more.

After the 2020 election, Trump’s campaign filed more than 86 lawsuits challenging the results. He lost every suit. The GOP continues to say the campaign was stolen.

In a democracy, the person with the most votes wins. Trump received more than 7 million fewer popular votes than Biden. Trump says he won the popular vote. Just as Putin and the super-rich instructed him, Trump will not admit the truth.

Just after the 2020 election was counted, the Hidalgo GOP said it was stolen and they were going to prove it. Where is the proof? All I can see is state legislatures changing voting laws to exclude the Black and poor. That is not a democracy, it is voter suppression.

Hank Shiver, Mission