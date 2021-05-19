LETTERS: Voting bill draws fire 

Yes, Mr. Trey Newton, Hispanic Republican treasurer, elections should be clean, and voters should feel confident that their votes count. But the past presidential election was the cleanest in U.S. history; sorry, Mr. Newton.

And to use your op ed (April 19) to endorse the proposed Texas voting law — Senate Bill 7’s changes as a means to ensure fairness, especially for Hispanic voters — is wrong.

The law is designed to reduce participation in Texas elections, especially among large urban populations, brown and black.

If you purport to care about fair elections, then withdraw your support of this bill.

Anyone interested in understanding the bill should spend at least a quarter of an hour reading recent Texas Tribune articles.

Eugene “Gene” Novogrodsky

Brownsville