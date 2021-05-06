LETTERS: Political actions sought from Musk

By
Letters to the Editor
-
FILE - In this March 9, 2020 file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. Wall Street is gearing up for an avalanche of trading and volatility ahead of Tesla’s entry into the S&P 500 index. Shares in the electric car maker, led by Musk, have skyrocketed by more than 650% this year, bringing the company’s market value to around $600 billion. That makes Tesla the biggest company ever to be added to the S&P 500, and it’s expected to trigger a torrent of trading by institutional investors in the process. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Elon Musk, why so silent in the face of Texas’ plans for restrictive voting laws? And why so silent with Texas’ plans to restrict women’s choice?

Perhaps you are too busy with space and terrain projects to speak out against, if only briefly, racial and women’s inequity?

Take a break from your assorted futuristic work and join other corporate executives to denounce the reactionary schemes the Texas Legislature has for the state that is fast becoming one of your homes.

Eugene “Gene” Novogrodsky, Brownsville

