LETTERS: Political actions sought from Musk

Elon Musk, why so silent in the face of Texas’ plans for restrictive voting laws? And why so silent with Texas’ plans to restrict women’s choice?

Perhaps you are too busy with space and terrain projects to speak out against, if only briefly, racial and women’s inequity?

Take a break from your assorted futuristic work and join other corporate executives to denounce the reactionary schemes the Texas Legislature has for the state that is fast becoming one of your homes.

Eugene “Gene” Novogrodsky, Brownsville