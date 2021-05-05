LETTERS: Mass shootings

John Adams, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Morals and respect for life and authority went out the window when the Supreme Court banned prayer and the Bible from America’s government schools in 1962 and 1963 and when it legalized taxpayer funded butchering of the unborn in 1973.

Say what you will but America’s mass shooting epidemic and most of its greatest problems are cultural and/or spiritual.

A simple example, give 1,000 Amish males firearms of any sort and nothing will come of it. Give 1,000 inner city males firearms and we know what will happen. Blaming firearms for mass shootings is like blaming cars for auto accidents. (And before an ignorant liberal writes in to criticize, very few auto accidents are caused by a defective component on an automobile.) Look up Wikipedia’s “List of mass shootings in the United States” and see for yourselves how mass shootings dramatically increased since 1965. Look up Wikipedia’s “List of mass shootings in the U.S. in 2021” and you’ll see that mass shootings today are indeed an epidemic.

N. Rodriguez, Harlingen