LETTER: Gowen endorsed

I think change is good, but not all the time. When it comes to “it’s time for a change,” this should not apply to Dr. Rose Gowen, who is currently running for reelection as city commissioner. I believe she deserves four more years.

During her time in office, our bicycle infrastructure has thrived. To be sure, nonelected bicycle-friendly government officials and ordinary citizens who have advocated for a better bicycle infrastructure also deserve some of the credit. But as a public figure, Dr. Rose Gowen is the main advocate for creating a flourishing infrastructure for people to walk and bike safely in the city of Brownsville.

She will do more good things. Who would want to change that?

Edgar Gaucin Brownsville

