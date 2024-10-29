Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Law enforcement officers often put their lives on the line to protect and defend all members of the community. They are willing to enter violent confrontations or face suspected criminals who could be, and many times are, combative and even armed.

Perhaps their most common hazard, however, is the seemingly simple act of conducting a traffic stop or helping steer traffic around construction sites, stalled cars and other roadway hazards.

Officers constantly put themselves and their vehicles in front of stopped autos or other obstructions and hazards to protect people ahead of them — and approaching drivers. It’s a sight so common that many people might not recognize the danger unless something goes wrong.

Tragically, something goes wrong far too often.

In the past month or so, several Rio Grande Valley officers have been hit by cars as they performed their duties; one died and one is still recovering from his injuries.

And it could have been more — one McAllen police officer was outside his vehicle when it was struck Sunday; the vehicle was positioned on Interstate 2 to help divert traffic ahead of an accident in Pharr. Fortunately the officer was not hit.

Sadly, others haven’t been so lucky. Cameron County Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia died after he was hit by a pickup truck Sept. 30 as he worked the scene of another accident on State Highway 48. One day earlier Edinburg Police Officer Juan “Jay” Hernandez was hospitalized after his cruiser was hit by another pickup at an intersection. He is still recovering from his injuries.

And a week before that a Pharr officer was struck by a car as he directed traffic; he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of leg injuries and released the same day.

FBI reports show that dozens of law enforcement officers die each year from being struck by other vehicles. About half of them are outside their own vehicles, conducting traffic stops, directing traffic, assisting motorists or investigating other incidents, when they are hit.

Countless other officers are involved in non-fatal auto strikes.

Many of the incidents in the Valley, and across the country, involve drivers who are charged with DUI or DWI. Increasingly, however, drivers say they were distracted — texting, talking or reading things on their cellphones, or selecting music or viewing GPS or other information on their auto entertainment panels.

Most officers are struck by accident, and the drivers are contrite. However, the absence of intent doesn’t lessen the crime or the severity of the consequences — especially when someone is killed or injured.

Many people get behind the wheel so often that the process becomes virtually automatic; they operate the wheel, pedals and other controls almost without thinking.

But think they must — all drivers must keep their minds alert, exercise caution any time they see flashing lights even if they don’t immediately see a hazard, and watch for officers or other people in unexpected places — including between other vehicles or in the roadway.

A momentary lapse in attention can change lives forever. Our heroic law enforcement officials deserve our complete attention every time we take to the streets.