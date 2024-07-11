Editorial: Artificial intelligence is just another step in the long line of progress and innovation

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Many people have expressed fears about the development of artificial intelligence. It is, however, just the latest in a long history of progress and innovation. As with previous advancements, AI will change the lives of many people. And if history is any indication, most of those changes will be for the better.

Artificial intelligence enables computers to “learn” much like people do, using stored information to answer questions or solve problems. Apps that answer questions or customize advertising according to our browsing history are examples of common AI functions. Most people will learn to use AI tools to simplify and perhaps even improve their lives.

Like those tools, AI can make it easier for people to access information that can help them make better choices, from where to find the best item at the best price, to gathering all the data available on a favorite celebrity — or political candidate. That just might help us make better choices on Election Day.

Certainly, many fears of AI can be attributed to a general fear of the unknown. We don’t really know what to expect. We should be confident that no one is going to inject a microchip into our brains to control our behavior without out consent or knowledge. And we aren’t likely to see armies of robots taking over the world.

AI has wide-ranging uses, and possibilities. It’s also raised wide-ranging concerns, from intrusions into our privacy to eliminating jobs and putting people out of work. Yes, that surely will happen, but it’s always been the collateral damage of progress. Automobiles put blacksmiths out of business; The ease of driving short distances, plus the speed of aviation, have largely rendered train travel impractical for most people. Even today, the growth of self-serve kiosks at fast-food restaurants and self-checkout registers at local stores have eliminated some jobs. But progress also creates new jobs, and new opportunities.

Obsolescence and layoffs have always been an unfortunate part of progress, but in the long run they usually have improved conditions for most people, including displaced workers. Reapers eliminated many farmworker jobs, but those workers probably found less backbreaking work elsewhere. Many workers were pushed into better, and more successful, careers that they might never have considered if they hadn’t been forced to do so.

Like other innovations, AI is coming whether we like it or not. It behooves us, then, to plan for it, and to keep developing new skills that can mitigate the changes we will encounter, or prepare us for a new professional course if necessary. Some states already are establishing computer literacy programs to help workers learn about and utilize AI and other technology. Colleges and professional schools also offer continuing education and other courses that can help a person turn a hobby or avocation into a profitable endeavor.

Artificial intelligence is still developing, and like all new technology it’s only as good as its developers. Instead of cowering in fear, it’s best for us to prepare for the inevitability, and plan to learn how to use it to make our lives better.