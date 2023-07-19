Only have a minute? Listen instead

Immigration reform remains stalled amid the xenophobia and political grandstanding that pervade Congress. Fortunately, the Biden administration has reversed a few of the more punitive measures that were imposed during Donald Trump’s term in the White House.

Among those changes are reasonable policies that offer better treatment for foreign-born U.S. military veterans. A few dozen who had been deported have been allowed to return in the past couple of years, a welcome show of respect for people who were willing to serve, fight and even die for their adopted country — something many of those who don’t want them here were never willing to do.

More recently, military officials have begun promoting enlistment as a way to improve immigrants’ chances of becoming U.S. citizens. It seems a worthwhile reward for their service.

To help offset severe recruitment shortfalls, our armed forces have started advertising heavily in all forms of media including social sites such as Facebook. They also are highlighting the job training and other benefits that can be acquired through military service.

The Army and Air Force in particular also have begun pushing an accelerated naturalization process for permanent legal residents who enlist, and several new recruits have been sworn in as U.S. citizens immediately after completing their basic training.

People who are willing to defend our country deserve our thanks and respect. They have earned a right to live in the very country to which they pledged their lives.

But it shouldn’t take an executive order to make such things happen. These sensible policies deserve to be codified into law and be permanent national policy that isn’t subject to the whims of any official who is afraid of people who have no control of their places of birth.

The administration programs that enable deported veterans to return, such as humanitarian parole for those convicted of nonviolent crimes, are temporary and the veterans could be deported again when their visas expire. A better policy is needed to help stabilize the veterans’ situation, and help clarify their futures.

Some bills pending in Congress deal specifically with showing deserved gratitude for military service and deserve expeditious consideration. House Resolution 7946, the Veteran Service Recognition Act, would recognize military service in several ways, including providing permanent legal status for Dreamers and others who serve. The House has passed the bill and now is before the Senate Judiciary Committee. That chamber’s slim Democratic majority could help this bill’s passage of ultimate passage.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen in February reintroduced the Repatriate Our Patriots Act, legislation he has offered in previous years, which would help protect veterans with clean records from deportation and expedite citizenship procedures.

Those who are willing to fight and die for this country deserve more respect and better treatment than they’ve been given, and that includes those who were born on other countries. We hope more lawmakers show their appreciation for veterans’ service by offering them their earned place in this country.