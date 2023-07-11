EDITORIAL: Zoning change could bring many benefits to the Valley

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The McAllen Planning and Zoning Committee on Wednesday is expected to consider a request to change a southside property from agricultural to light industrial use. The zoning change would enable the city to offer the 90 acres of city-owned land for possible sale and development.

A committee recommendation is one step in a long process, but it’s one worth taking. The issue then would be considered by city commissioners, who are accountable to their constituents. And more steps would await.

The proposed change has raised opposition from people who use a disc golf course that was placed at the site, as well as birdwatchers and others who voice concerns about the loss of wildlife habitat.

It might never happen. The land is designated as a flood hazard area by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would have to approve its use.

Officials should listen to those concerns, and people on both sides of the issue should weigh the matter objectively to determine if the proposed use would be detrimental or if the possible benefits might outweigh those concerns.

The property is being considered for purchase by Zoho Corp. a global software development company. Zoho, founded in 1996 in India, opened an office in McAllen last year and currently employs about 50 people there. Company officials say they plan to hire hundreds more at a larger facility — at salaries that are in short supply in the Rio GrandeValley.

They have said they would develop only 10 of the 90 acres at the Ware Road property in South McAllen, with the rest reserved for agricultural use and wildlife habitat. They point to the U.S. headquarters they built southeast of Austin. There they bought a 375-acre farm where most of the land is not occupied by buildings but has pastures for cattle, gardens and orchards growing fruits and vegetables and fields of wildflowers to attract birds, butterflies and other wildlife.

At its many sites worldwide, Zoho has established organic farms where employees can pick all they produce they want and any unused produce is donated to the surrounding communities. In the Austin area Zoho provides food to local shelters and food banks.

Company literature boasts that the company has never taken any outside funding or investment; if FEMA were to approve the land’s use, we should expect that any flood mitigation at the property would be funded by the company, not by local taxpayers. In fact, Zoho, in the spirit of community involvement, might be willing to work with the city on infrastructure improvements that could reduce the flooding risk for the entire area, including surrounding neighborhoods.

McAllen officials insist they never intended to create a permanent disc golf park. Its popularity, however, could inspire officials to consider placing a park elsewhere, or a local college or university to build a course on its intramural fields or open areas on campus.

All these are possibilities — as, so far, is any development by Zoho, as FEMA approval is not assured. The zoning committee should provide commissioners with all the information they can to help them make the best decision for all local residents.

