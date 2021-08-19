OPINION: Good job: Valley residents rank high for COVID-19 vaccinations

Bill Salter, a Rio Grande Valley editor way back when, used to remind colleagues that people are inspired to write most often out of anger or opposition, and there’s no need to constantly be against something or other.

“Don’t just be an ‘aginner’ — the ‘attaboys’ are just as important,” Salter preached.

In this spirit, we offer an enthusiastic “attaboy” to the people of the Valley, who continue to be among the state’s leaders in protecting themselves with the COVID-19 vaccine.

While about 51% of all Americans are fully vaccinated against the potentially deadly viral disease, Texas lags low on the list, 36th in the country with a little more than 45% of the state’s residents fully vaccinated. It isn’t surprising, therefore, that Texas has some of the nation’s highest rates of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death.

Valley residents have done much better; 60% of Starr County residents are fully vaccinated. Some 57.4% of Cameron County residents, 55.4% of Hidalgo County residents and 48% of Willacy County residents fully vaccinated.

This is according to global health data from sources including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Census Bureau and World Health Organization. Figures from the Texas Department of

State Health Services, which is fighting efforts to impost new restrictions in response to the latest surge in infections, are even more auspicious. According to the DSHS, 54.7% of all Texans are fully vaccinated, and local rates are: Starr County, 77.3%; Cameron, 71.4%; Hidalgo, 69.7; and Willacy, 69.5%. Either way, local residents are doing their part to protect themselves and others as the pandemic continues to linger and evolve.

At this point there’s little question about the relationship between vaccination and other precautions against COVID-19 infection, in this third surge of the pandemic in our country. Every time people have donned masks, lined up for shots and taken other steps, infection rates have fallen. Every time those precautions have been eased the rates have risen again. With three such cycles, the benefits of vaccination can’t be denied.

Therefore, we applaud local residents for their proactive approach toward fighting the disease. You have set an admirable example for those residents who are still hesitating to take those steps. In rolling up those sleeves, you not only have raised your own defenses against COVID-19, but helped stop its spread to others, including family members, friends and others with whom you have contact.

Unfortunately, continued resistance from people who don’t want to take these vital precautions suggests that COVID-19 will never be fully eradicated. It is still unknown if vaccination will become an annual necessity, like the common flu shot. One thing we do know, however: If Valley residents remain willing to take such simple precautions, we have a better chance of keeping the virus at bay, at least in South Texas.

That certainly deserves a heartfelt “Attaboy, Valley.”