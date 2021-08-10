OPINION: Challenge: Local entities fight back against state intrusions

The Brownsville and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school districts could join others, including Houston, Austin and Dallas, that are openly challenging Gov. Greg Abbott’s prohibition on mask mandates and other precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic at our schools. PSJA officials last week approved a resolution to ask the governor’s office for the authority to decide for themselves whether or not such mandates are needed as students return to class. The Brownsville school board will meet Thursday to decide whether it might sue the state to assert its right of self-rule.

Abbott also has banned continued remote learning, which helped education in Texas continue, at least to some degree, in the past year. Evaluations make it clear that online classes are inferior to classroom instruction, but the threat of the pandemic still has many families, and teachers, reluctant to return to school without the kinds of reassurances that come with campus mask mandates.

School districts aren’t alone in standing up to Abbott. Cities, counties and even courts of law are openly defying his order and requiring that masks be worn in meeting rooms, courtrooms and other public places.

It’s good to see people rising up to assert their rights at the local level. We hope the mounting pressure convinces the governor to rescind his order and allow local officials to make their own decisions.

Abbott certainly isn’t ignorant of the severity of this third surge of the pandemic that has destroyed lives around the world for almost two years. The governor on Monday once again asked hospitals across Texas to delay elective procedures in order to reserve beds, and medical personnel, to fighting the virus. On Tuesday he conceded that his state is overwhelmed by this surge, and asked the Texas Department of State Health Services to go outside of the state to look for healthcare professionals who can come and help our overburdened medical workers.

However, Abbott is up for reelection next year and he seems committed to resisting any mandates or other steps that might suggest he’s letting the disease get the better of him, even though this state is perhaps the hardest hit by the latest surge.

Truth be told, mask mandates shouldn’t be necessary. We have battled the viral disease too long, and seen too many people get sick and die, to see so many people continue to show such blatant disregard for their own health and that of others. Daily reports of death and difficulties resulting from the virus should have convinced everyone of the need to protect themselves.

And yet we continue to see thousands of people insist the pandemic isn’t real, that it’s a hoax, and attempt to breach businesses and other sites that have imposed their own mandates to protect public health.

But this third surge, following reductions in infections related to previous mask mandates and other precautions, make it clear that people who show little regard for their own health of that of their loved ones do respond to threats of fines and other sanctions.

COVID-19 has hit different parts of the state to different degrees; there’s no way a single blanket edict from Austin can address every Texas community effectively. Abbott should recognize this, and allow school districts and other local entities to make their own decisions.