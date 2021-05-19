EDITORIAL: Get to work: Improved work visa policy can help migrants, economy

Officials are reporting a demographic shift in the people who are being detained on the border. The high numbers of unaccompanied minors that we have seen in recent months are beginning to wane, while more single adult men are appearing.

Experienced border watchers likely aren’t surprised at the change, as the warming spring months bring greater agricultural activity, and that means an increased need for agricultural workers. Traditionally, our farmers and ranchers have relied heavily on immigrant labor to fill that need.

In addition to the seasonal demand for farm workers, the reopening of our nation’s economy is expected to be rapid, with the demand for workers exceeding the supply of domestic workers. Simply put, many businesses already are reporting difficulties in filling job openings while many workers or potential employees still aren’t ready to return to the work force, whether it’s because of continued fear of catching the COVID-19 virus, a need to wait continue caring for children until schools completely reopen in the fall, or other factors.

Fortunately, the United States traditionally has had a wealth of foreign-born people looking to find work in this country, and the jump-start our economy needs could get a significant boost, if we’re willing and able to utilize those workers.

The Biden administration has promised to pursue more liberal immigration policies than the more restrictive procedures enacted by the previous administration. We hope that is evident in an improvement in the allocation and administration of immigrant work visas.

Obviously, these valuable work permits aren’t simply given out to anyone who wants one; the process begins with employers declaring a need for workers. Once those declarations are made, they need to be processed as expeditiously as possible. In 2018, a delay in the allocation of the agricultural H-2B visas for shrimpers left many trawlers unable to leave port; many who did head to sea returned after just a few days because domestic workers they hired couldn’t do the work as well as the experienced Mexican deck hands they normally occupied. The problem cost Valley shrimpers an estimated $1 million a day in lost revenue.

Congress would do well to raise or eliminate the cap on H-2B visas. While there is no limit on the H-2A agriculture permits, H-2Bs are capped at 66,000 a year. Economists predict that the post-pandemic economy will bring a high demand for skilled and semi-skilled workers, especially in the construction and healthcare industries.

Antonio Garza, a Valley native and former Texas secretary of state and U.S. ambassador to Mexico, has suggested providing some of these visas to Central American natives who are seeking asylum in our country. It would enable qualified workers to support themselves and contribute to our communities while their immigration requests are being processed. The idea merits consideration.

Overcoming the effects of the pandemic quickly relies on helping employers and workers join forces as quickly as possible. The ready supply of foreign labor can help greatly in that regard, and we should do whatever we can to utilize it.