COMMENTARY: Celebration and wakeup call

Family, faith, freedom and hard work are the cornerstones of our culture and that of the United States.

We pride ourselves in our commitment to these values.

The United States is the land of opportunity and the most generous nation on earth. For generations we’ve welcomed legal migration and the opportunity for anyone to achieve the American Dream. Many families in South Texas, like my own, take pride in being part of this great country, a country that gives us the freedom to speak our minds, express our values and celebrate our culture.

But now, more than ever, our values continue to be threatened by leftist ideas and policies.

Hispanics have long contributed to the entrepreneurial spirit of the United States, yet Hispanic businesses were disproportionately affected by the shutdowns during the pandemic. Even today, we’ve seen a gross overreach of power by this administration as it shuts down our businesses and our livelihoods with a mere stroke of a pen. Its actions are clear evidence of their complete disregard for the hard work and dedication needed to keep our businesses afloat.

This is not the only leftist policy that is attacking our livelihoods and values. We have also seen disrespect toward our law enforcement officers and rising crime rates across the country thanks to “defund the police” efforts. Radical Democrats’ support of protests and anti-police rhetoric is a slap in the face to those who put their lives on the line every day for our safety.

The current administration’s failed leadership has not gone unnoticed in our communities. We have all been impacted one way or the other. The Biden administration has completely abandoned Texans as we’re left to deal with the humanitarian crisis at the border alone. The crisis continues to worsen with more than 200,000 encounters in